Work is taking place this week to bring improvements to WKAR television broadcasts. LEARN MORE.
WKAR News

Rain, meltwater causes sanitary sewer overflow in Grand Ledge

WKAR Public Media | By Kevin Lavery
Published February 17, 2022 at 4:51 PM EST
Grand Ledge Dam
Joe Ross, Flickr
/
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/
Rain and melting snow in Grand Ledge caused nearly 1 million gallons of partially treated wastewater to flow into the Grand River Thursday.

A mixture of rain and melting snow caused a sanitary sewer system to overflow in Grand Ledge Thursday.

Excess water began breaching the Grand Ledge Wastewater Treatment Plant on Sandstone Creek around 4 a.m. Thursday, lasting nearly seven hours.

In the process, almost 1 million gallons of partially treated wastewater was discharged into the Grand River.

Grand Ledge city manager Adam Smith was unavailable for comment; but, in a written statement, the city confirmed that the Eaton County Health Department and the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy were immediately notified of the situation.

Kevin Lavery
Kevin Lavery is a general assignment reporter and occasional local host for Morning Edition and All Things considered.
See stories by Kevin Lavery
