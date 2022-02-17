Rain, meltwater causes sanitary sewer overflow in Grand Ledge

A mixture of rain and melting snow caused a sanitary sewer system to overflow in Grand Ledge Thursday.

Excess water began breaching the Grand Ledge Wastewater Treatment Plant on Sandstone Creek around 4 a.m. Thursday, lasting nearly seven hours.

In the process, almost 1 million gallons of partially treated wastewater was discharged into the Grand River.

Grand Ledge city manager Adam Smith was unavailable for comment; but, in a written statement, the city confirmed that the Eaton County Health Department and the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy were immediately notified of the situation.