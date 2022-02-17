© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
WKAR News

Whitmer: Senate GOP tax cut plan 'not sustainable'

WKAR Public Media | By Rick Pluta
Published February 17, 2022 at 9:58 AM EST
20200323-145819000-ios_original.jpg
Courtesy
/
Governor Gretchen Whitmer
File photo.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer sent a strong signal Wednesday that a $2.5 billion tax cut plan adopted this week by the Michigan Senate would be vetoed if it reaches her desk.

Whitmer said broad corporate and individual income tax rate reductions in the Senate GOP plan would be small compared to tax breaks for lower income families.

“They would not have a meaningful improvement in the quality of life of people that we know are struggling in this moment,” Whitmer said following remarks to the Lansing Regional Chamber of Commerce.

The Democratic governor said she will continue to push for a targeted approach that would benefit people who need it the most. That would include boosting the Michigan Earned Income Tax Credit and repealing the tax on some pension income.

Whitmer said the GOP plan would use short-term windfalls and federal recovery money to the costs of the rollback… “and would undermine our ability to fund things like education and infrastructure and public safety, and so any policy is going to have to be negotiated with the budget because you have to show me we’re going to be able to afford this long term.”

The Whitmer administration is negotiating with the Legislature on a budget for the fiscal year that begins October 1st.

Tags

WKAR News tax breaksMichigan Senate
Rick Pluta
Rick Pluta is Senior Capitol Correspondent for the Michigan Public Radio Network. He has been covering Michigan’s Capitol, government, and politics since 1987. His journalism background includes stints with UPI, The Elizabeth (NJ) Daily Journal, The (Pontiac, MI) Oakland Press, and WJR. He is also a lifelong public radio listener.
