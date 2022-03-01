East Lansing HS to offer Black American history course in Fall 2022

East Lansing Public Schools will offer a Black American history course this fall.

The elective course will be open to juniors and seniors at East Lansing High School.

It’s not the first time the district has taught the material. ELPS first offered a similar class more than 20 years ago, and the staff wanted to present a curriculum that aligns with their diversity, equity and inclusion strategy.

ELPS Assistant Superintendent Glenn Mitcham says the course will cover the achievements of early African civilizations through today, and study issues such as institutional racism and privilege.

“We want everything about East Lansing Public Schools to reflect our student body; our families expect that and want that, and we desire to do that,” Mitcham said.

Mitcham commends his staff’s commitment to the project.

“The teacher that will be teaching this course is white,” he said. “He’s not looking at it like he’s the all-knowing wise sage; he’s looking at ways to bring in student experience. We’re not claiming to know it all, but we are open to creating an experience that is worthwhile to our kids.”

Mitcham says East Lansing families expect their children to study a curriculum that reflects their community’s diversity.

