Gas prices in Michigan soar toward record highs

The price of gasoline is spiking in Michigan and around the country. Nearly record-breaking high prices are likely to continue.

Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson for AAA the Auto Club Group in Michigan, says the Russian invasion of Ukraine is the prime factor sending crude oil prices higher.

She says the most recent average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in the U.S. is $4.07, just four cents below a national record set in 2008.

“Here in Michigan, the record is $4.26 a gallon for regular unleaded, and that record was hit back in 2011," she said.

The current average price in Michigan is $4.03. That’s up 48 cents a gallon in just one week.

Woodland says another factor expected to send prices higher is the annual conversion from the winter blend of gas to the more expensive summer blend this month and next.