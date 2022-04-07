Traverse City judge reduces bond conditions for man accused in plot against Gov. Whitmer

One of the men accused of helping plan a kidnap attempt of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer had his bond conditions reduced Wednesday.

86th District Court Judge Michael Stepka granted permissions for Shawn Fix, one of four men who state prosecutors allege participated in armed surveillance of the area surrounding Governor’s Elk Rapids home.

It’s been two and a half years since Fix was arrested. His attorney asked the judge to remove his electronic tether and curfew requirement so he can travel to Ohio and Indiana for his job as a truck driver.

The Michigan Assistant Attorney General did not object to the bond changes.

Fix, along with Eric Molitor and Michael and William Null are waiting for a joint preliminary hearing in northern Michigan, which will determine if their cases go to trial. Those dates have not yet been set.

Meanwhile, jurors in Grand Rapids are on day four of deliberations over four different men being tried for federal crimes related to the alleged kidnapping plot.