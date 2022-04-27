WATCH: Michigan State club dodgeball team looks to maintain spot as one of the nation’s best

Michigan State’s co-ed club dodgeball team is the perfect place for adrenaline junkies to be a part of a close knit community, relieve some stress and have some fun throwing rubber balls around the gym.

When people think of dodgeball, they think of the hectic sport you play during gym class in middle school or high school. At the collegiate level, it is much more serious. The team breaks down film and talks strategy in the classroom before going into the gym to practice twice a week.

The team puts together a roster consisting of 8 to 18 players to travel and play 32 teams across the country, part of the National Collegiate Dodgeball Association (NCDA). Universities such as Ohio State, Gonzaga, Grand Valley State and Penn State are a part of the NCDA.

Every year, MSU is considered one of the top teams in the country, and it is currently preparing for Nationals where they hope to win. The team hosted a tournament in February at IM west on MSU’s campus, they beat the top team in the country, Grand Valley State.

WKAR Current Sports recently visited with the team: