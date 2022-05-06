© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKAR News

House rejects putting abortion rights in budget bills

WKAR Public Media | By Rick Pluta
Published May 6, 2022 at 9:42 AM EDT
capitolgrey3.png
Maxim Jenkins
/
WKAR-MSU

Abortions rights and the future of the Roe versus Wade decision played a big part in a marathon budget debate Thursday in the Michigan House.

Democrats tried to force votes on amendments to preserve abortion access regardless of the outcome of an upcoming US Supreme Court ruling that could reinstate Michigan’s dormant law that criminalizes abortion. It’s one of the strictest in the country with no exceptions for rape or incest.

Democrats’ efforts to repeal the ban have failed. So Democratic legislators, including Representative Laurie Pohutsky, called for financial assistance to help women travel to states where abortion would remain legal, and help pay the legal costs of patients and clinics that face prosecution.

“Accessing and providing health care is not a crime,” she said.

“The sudden scuttling of a right that people have had for nearly 50 years and replacing it with a nearly century-year-old law that criminalizes a safe and common medical procedure will undoubtedly leave many patients in a perilous position while forcing providers to first do no harm or to avoid prosecution. If this body is going to insist on putting people in that position, then we owe it to them to provide a legal defense,” she said.

Republican budget language, on the other hand, would deny Medicaid funds to medical facilities that offer abortion services.

Representative Thomas Albert says, the House Appropriations Committee chair, said the Republican budget promotes alternatives that don’t include abortion. “What I’m pushing for actually is choice,” he said. “I want to have options for women that are facing crisis pregnancies. I mean, many women don’t realize they have the option to put their child up for adoption if they’re not able to care for the child.”

Democrats said that’s not a realistic option for people who are pregnant as a result of rape or who face serious health threats from a pregnancy. They said access to abortion is a crucial part of health care. Adopting these bills is an early stage of the budget process and negotiations will continue as they head to the Senate.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer, an ardent abortion rights supporter, could also use her line-item veto power on abortion restrictions in budget bills that reach her desk.

Tags

WKAR News abortion
Rick Pluta
Rick Pluta is Senior Capitol Correspondent for the Michigan Public Radio Network. He has been covering Michigan’s Capitol, government, and politics since 1987. His journalism background includes stints with UPI, The Elizabeth (NJ) Daily Journal, The (Pontiac, MI) Oakland Press, and WJR. He is also a lifelong public radio listener.
See stories by Rick Pluta
News from WKAR will never be behind a paywall. Ever. We need your help to keep our coverage free for everyone. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. You can support our journalism for as little as $5. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.

DONATE