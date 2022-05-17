© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKAR News

Judge suspends Michigan's dormant 1931 abortion ban

WKAR Public Media | By Associated Press
Published May 17, 2022 at 9:17 PM EDT
Hundreds of protesters stand outside the Michigan State Capitol holding signs in support of rights.
Melorie Begay
/
WKAR-MSU
Hundreds gathered at a recent "Defend Roe" rally at the Michigan State Capitol.

A judge has suspended Michigan’s dormant ban on abortion, saying it likely violates the state constitution.

The law makes it a crime to assist in an abortion. It has been on the books since 1931.

But it has had no practical effect since the U.S. Supreme Court legalized abortion in 1973.

The Supreme Court could overturn that decision by summer, leaving abortion issues to each state.

Judge Elizabeth Gleicher granted a preliminary injunction sought by Planned Parenthood of Michigan.

The judge says there's “no doubt” that a right to “bodily integrity” in Michigan includes a right to end a pregnancy.

Tags

WKAR News abortionRoe v. Wade
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
News from WKAR will never be behind a paywall. Ever. We need your help to keep our coverage free for everyone. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. You can support our journalism for as little as $5. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.

DONATE