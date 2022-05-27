AAA: More than 1 million Michiganders expected to travel over the Memorial Day weekend

The American Automobile Association says more than 1 million Michigan residents are expected to travel at least 50 miles over the Memorial Day weekend.

In total, AAA predicts more than 39 million people will travel in the U.S. for the holiday.

That’s the highest number since 2019, before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The rebound comes amid historically high gas prices.

AAA spokesperson Adrienne Woodland says the average price of unleaded gasoline in Michigan is now $4.56 per gallon.

“The previous high Memorial Day weekend for Michigan was $4.11 a gallon set back in 2008,” Woodland said. “So, we’ve definitely blown that record out of the water.”

Woodland advises drivers to avoid peak congestion hours between 12 p.m. and 7 p.m.

“So, if you can, it would be really great to hit the road early or either later; getting out there when there’s less traffic and also making sure to allow extra time to arrive at your destination,” she added.

Woodland also says more than 55,000 people in Michigan are expected to travel by air over the Memorial Day weekend.

