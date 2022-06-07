© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKAR News

Holt schools will hire a mental health therapist for students

WKAR Public Media | By Scott Pohl
Published June 7, 2022 at 5:09 PM EDT
Holt High School photo
File Photo
/
Holt Public Schools

Holt Public Schools is hiring a new mental health therapist to work with students as young as five.

Last summer, Holt hired two new elementary school social workers. They also hired Heather Findley to run mental health services in the district.

Now, a one-year grant from Children and Family Charities will fund a new therapist position. Findley says the therapist will be based at the high school but will be available to younger students as well.

Heather Findley.jpeg
Courtesy photo
Heather Findley is the director of mental health services for Holt Public Schools

“We’re looking to make sure that students from other buildings, elementary and middle school, would be able to come after their school day is over and have some support as well,” Findley explained. “I think that’s a really exciting component. We’re looking at reducing barriers of transportation, time, financial.”

Findley adds that students spend a lot of time trying to fit the expectations of others. She says the district wants kids in Holt to know they don’t have to work so hard to fit in.

“We want to create a sense of belonging and that belonging goes hand in hand with these efforts,” Findley said.

Findley says the therapist position will be posted this week. She hopes the job will be filled when school starts in the fall.

Tags

WKAR News HoltHolt High School
Scott Pohl
Scott Pohl is a general assignment news reporter and produces news features and interviews. He is also an alternate local host on NPR's "Morning Edition."
See stories by Scott Pohl
News from WKAR will never be behind a paywall. Ever. We need your help to keep our coverage free for everyone. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. You can support our journalism for as little as $5. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
DONATE