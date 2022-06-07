Holt schools will hire a mental health therapist for students

Holt Public Schools is hiring a new mental health therapist to work with students as young as five.

Last summer, Holt hired two new elementary school social workers. They also hired Heather Findley to run mental health services in the district.

Now, a one-year grant from Children and Family Charities will fund a new therapist position. Findley says the therapist will be based at the high school but will be available to younger students as well.

Courtesy photo Heather Findley is the director of mental health services for Holt Public Schools

“We’re looking to make sure that students from other buildings, elementary and middle school, would be able to come after their school day is over and have some support as well,” Findley explained. “I think that’s a really exciting component. We’re looking at reducing barriers of transportation, time, financial.”

Findley adds that students spend a lot of time trying to fit the expectations of others. She says the district wants kids in Holt to know they don’t have to work so hard to fit in.

“We want to create a sense of belonging and that belonging goes hand in hand with these efforts,” Findley said.

Findley says the therapist position will be posted this week. She hopes the job will be filled when school starts in the fall.