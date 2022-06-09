© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
WKAR News

Executive director leaving Broad Art Museum at MSU

WKAR Public Media | By Scott Pohl
Published June 9, 2022 at 2:17 PM EDT
Mónica Ramírez-Montagut is leaving the Broad Art Museum after two years in East Lansing.

The executive director of the Broad Art Museum at Michigan State University is leaving for a job in New York state.

Mónica Ramírez-Montagut arrived at the Broad Art Museum two years ago from a museum at Tulane University in New Orleans. Her last day at the Broad will be July 7th. Her next post will be director of the Parrish Art Museum in Water Mill, New York.

Ramírez-Montagut points to accomplishments during her tenure that include 169 acquisitions, with a focus on women artists, artists of color, and contemporary design by the Broad’s designing architect, Zaha Hadid.

An interim leader will be named before her departure, and a search for a replacement will begin this summer.

The 10-year-old museum has already had three leaders. Michael Rush died in 2015. Marc-Olivier Wahler led the Broad from 2016 to 2019 and now leads a museum in Geneva, Switzerland.

Scott Pohl
Scott Pohl is a general assignment news reporter and produces news features and interviews. He is also an alternate local host on NPR's "Morning Edition."
