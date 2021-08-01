-
A new outdoor art exhibit in East Lansing features replicas of pieces from Michigan State University’s Broad Art Museum.Decorating the Division Street…
-
In July, Mónica Ramírez-Montagut arrived as the new executive director of the Broad Art Museum at Michigan State University. Before that, she had run a…
-
Mónica Ramírez Montagut is the new director of Michigan State University’s Broad Art Museum on campus at East Lansing. Monica joined the Broad in July of…
-
On this edition of Current State: A round-up of this week in Michigan politics; A trip to Potter Park Zoo; A new exhibit opening at the Broad Art Museum…
-
The most iconic name in modern art history might well be that of Andy Warhol. Even casual observers of the art world know about his works depicting soup…
-
Eli Broad, the benefactor of Michigan State University’s College of Business and modern art museum, is retiring. The New York Times reports that the…
-
A $1 million gift to the Eli Broad College of Business at Michigan State University will create a virtual-learning platform for students focusing on…
-
For the past couple weeks, most of MSU’s Eli and Edythe Broad Art Museum has been shut down. They’ve been preparing to open a new display which has taken…
-
MSU’s Broad Art Museum is hosting an exhibition called “Beyond Streaming: A Sound Mural for Flint” through April 23rd. The project unites Chicago artist…
-
The Broad Art Museum brings a forward-thinking display to its halls this weekend. We learn from the Broad’s Caitlín Doherty and a couple of the visiting…