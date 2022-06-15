East Lansing Public Library operates as cooling center during heat advisory

The East Lansing Public Library, located at 950 Abbot Road, will serve as a cooling center throughout the week in anticipation of extreme heat.

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory until Wednesday night for mid-Michigan. The weather service said high humidity could raise the heat index up to 104 degrees Fahrenheit.

The NWS advises that people stay in air-conditioned rooms and drink plenty of fluids.

East Lansing Public Library Director Kristin Shelley said the library will have places for people to sit and water to drink for those escaping the heat.

Shelley said the library always provides as a cooling center during heat advisories.

“I think it’s kind of a natural thing for libraries to offer that they are ... open to all, and a place where people can come in and be for a good part of the day to stay cool and be safe,” Shelley said.

High temperatures in Greater Lansing are forecasted to drop back to the mid-to-upper 70s this weekend before rising into the 90s again early next week.

The library offers entertainment like books, computers and programs to keep community members entertained while avoiding the heat, Shelley said.

“Everybody's welcome to come on in, stop by the library and stay healthy out of the heat,” Shelley added.

The cooling center will be open during its normal hours, Monday-Thursday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

