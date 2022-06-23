Nixon Water Park in Jackson to reopen after more than 2 years

The city of Jackson is reopening Nixon Water Park on Monday for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic forced its closure following its 2019 season.

City of Jackson Spokesperson Aaron Dimick said the parks and recreation department is thrilled to reopen Nixon Water Park, but the staff has had to overcome a few challenges.

He said the department has had to deal with chlorine and lifeguard shortages, as well as maintenance issues.

“This is not your typical home pool that you would have at home, this is a really large water park with a full size pool,” Dimick said. “...so when you talk about that much water infrastructure sitting for three years, it is a lot of work to get back up and running.”

Dimick said they’re partnering with the Jackson YMCA to help solve their lifeguard shortage over the summer.

“We know that the Nixon Water Park is a big part of summer fun in Jackson and a lot of our residents look forward to using it in the summer, and especially with all the heat we’re having it’s been in demand to cool off,” he said.

The park will have shorter hours this season, but Dimick said the department may reconsider the park's hours based on demand and staffing in July.

For now, Nixon Water Park will be open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Admission is $5 for children and adults, and free for children 2 and under. The end of the season is scheduled for Aug. 20.