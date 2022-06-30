Health officials: Michigan has 1st probable monkeypox case

Health officials say Michigan’s first probable case of monkeypox has been identified in suburban Detroit.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported Wednesday that the case was identified in an Oakland County resident who is currently isolating and does not pose a risk to the public.

Preliminary testing completed at the department’s Bureau of Laboratories returned a presumptive positive result and testing to confirm the case is underway at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

State and local health officials are working to notify any close contacts of the individual.