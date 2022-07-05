Lansing Symphony Orchestra announces upcoming season

The Lansing Symphony Orchestra is welcoming new soloists and saying farewell to its first composer-in-residence in its upcoming 2022-2023 season.

Musical director Timothy Muffitt says concert-goers can expect a variety of music in the season, most of which will be classical. But he says, the slate of concerts is set to have remarkable range, depth and diversity.

“For those that are coming for the first time, we want to make sure that each concert is an inviting and rewarding and enriching experience, and of course, we want that for our longtime patrons too,” Muffitt said. “But also for the longtime patrons, we want to make sure every concert feels fresh.”

Muffitt said new soloists, including violinist Adé

Williams and pianist Jon Nakamatsu, will take stage this season.

However, Muffitt notes it’s a bittersweet season as it marks the end of Patrick Harland’s time as the orchestra's composer-in-residence. Harland will have shows at both the top and bottom of the season.

Moffitt said he will also premiere a new work during his last concert. It will be performed by solo pianist Clayton Stephenson.

“It’s got a really organic homegrown element to it, in that this is a relationship between the composer and the soloist that happened right here in Lansing and happened under the umbrella of our organization,” Muffitt said.

Moffit said the orchestra is happy to celebrate the time they had with Harland, but the musicians are sad to see him go. The search for a new composer-in-residence has not begun. The season starts Oct. 7.