© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKAR News

Whitmer vetoes special election bill despite wide bipartisan support

WKAR Public Media | By Rick Pluta
Published July 6, 2022 at 8:53 AM EDT
Governor Whitmer stands in front of a microphone
Jake Neher
/
WDET

Governor Gretchen Whitmer has vetoed a bill that would have required her to set special election schedules within 30 days of a vacancy occurring in the state Legislature. The measure was adopted with bipartisan support, but Whitmer said in a short veto message that she was protecting her office.

“House Bill 4996 places restrictions on the executive branch’s exercise of its constitutional authority. I will not tie the hands of future Michigan governors” she said.

Throughout her first term, the Democratic governor and legislative Republicans have fought over the limits of executive power. That was most starkly on display in the battles over COVID-19 health orders. Whitmer has vetoed other bills for encroaching on executive power.

In this case, though, many Democrats were on board with requiring governors to set a special election schedule within 30 days of a vacancy caused by the death, removal or resignation of a lawmaker. Governors can sometimes take months to do that.

Republicans reacted with resentment, especially since the bill was sponsored by state Representative Andrea Schroeder, a Republican who died in office in October from cancer. Special elections in May selected her replacement and filled two other vacancies.

Republican Representative Ann Bollin chairs the House Elections and Ethics Committee, and served with Schroeder. She said the veto left her “heartbroken and frustrated.”

“She introduced this legislation because she was focused on putting people first and making sure they had a voice representing their interests in the Legislature,” said Bollin. “She wanted to establish a clear expectation that special elections would be scheduled in a timely manner because we are all here to serve the people of Michigan.”

Tags

WKAR News Michigan LegislatureGovernor Gretchen Whitmer
Rick Pluta
Rick Pluta is Senior Capitol Correspondent for the Michigan Public Radio Network. He has been covering Michigan’s Capitol, government, and politics since 1987. His journalism background includes stints with UPI, The Elizabeth (NJ) Daily Journal, The (Pontiac, MI) Oakland Press, and WJR. He is also a lifelong public radio listener.
See stories by Rick Pluta
News from WKAR will never be behind a paywall. Ever. We need your help to keep our coverage free for everyone. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. You can support our journalism for as little as $5. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
DONATE