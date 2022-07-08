© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
WKAR News

Michigan panel wants details on Great Lakes oil tunnel plan

WKAR Public Media | By Associated Press
Published July 8, 2022 at 7:46 AM EDT
A Michigan regulatory panel wants more information on Enbridge Energy’s plan to drill an oil pipeline tunnel beneath a channel linking two of the Great Lakes.

The state Public Service Commission delayed a decision Thursday on the Canadian company's request for a permit to run a section of its Line 5 through the proposed tunnel.

The commission says it doesn't have enough details on tunnel engineering and safety risks.

The 69-year-old pipeline carries oil through northern Michigan and Wisconsin to refineries in Sarnia, Ontario. One section crosses the bottom of the Straits of Mackinac between Lake Huron and Lake Michigan.

