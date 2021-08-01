-
A 15,000-pound anchor “decoupled” from a barge doing maintenance work on a pair of oil pipelines under the Straits of Mackinac Wednesday.That's according…
-
Protesters met at the Michigan Capitol Thursday in opposition to Enbridge’s Line 5 oil pipeline. The gathering took place a day after a shutdown deadline…
-
Enbridge Energy technically has one more day to shut down the Line 5 pipeline in the Straits of Mackinac, but even the pipeline’s most vocal opponents…
-
State regulators plan to take a little more time reviewing the permit applications for Enbridge’s proposed Line 5 tunnel project in the Straits of…
-
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer took legal action Friday to shut down a pipeline that carries oil beneath a channel linking two of the Great…
-
The COVID-19 pandemic has revealed preexisting energy justice crises like costly utility bills and the dangers of energy pollution, which may not have…
-
The worst oil spill into an inland waterway in U.S. history happened right here in Michigan, 10 years ago. It happened on a Sunday evening: 5:58 p.m. on…
-
A Canadian energy company is suing the shipping company whose tugboat anchor allegedly dented an aging oil and gas pipeline in Michigan earlier this…
-
A new bill by state lawmakers would prohibit any anchor dropping in the Straits of Mackinac. Capital correspondent Cheyna Roth reports this comes after an…
-
Enbridge Energy has submitted a report to the state on possible alternatives to continuing to run an oil and gas pipeline on the bottomlands of the…