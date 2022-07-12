© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
ELPD reacts to extended tailgating hours at MSU

WKAR Public Media | By Scott Pohl
Published July 12, 2022 at 3:27 PM EDT
Spartan Stadium North Gate
Ken Lund
/
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/deed.en

Michigan State University has announced extended tailgating hours on football Saturdays this fall.

In recent football seasons, MSU allowed tailgating to start at 7 a.m. for noon kickoffs, 9 a.m. for games starting at 3:30 or 4 p.m., and at 1 p.m. for night games.

For the coming season, lots will open at 7 a.m. for games starting up to 4 p.m. and at 11 a.m. when there’s a night game.

East Lansing Police public information officer Chad Pride says his main concern is public safety. 

“If you see somebody that’s had way too much to drink, it is not against the law to call 911 to make sure that they get the medical help that they need,” Pride explained.

Capt. Pride says the extended hours shouldn’t impact the department’s planning for those days.

“We want people to have fun, do the right thing,” Pride added. “But it’s also about knowing your limits and how much you can drink and when you should stop."

After banning all bags from Spartan Stadium in recent seasons, MSU has also decided that clear plastic bags will be allowed starting in the fall.

