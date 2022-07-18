© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
MSU auctions Spartan football memorabilia

WKAR Public Media | By Kevin Lavery
Published July 18, 2022 at 1:18 PM EDT
Spartan Stadium North Gate
Ken Lund
/
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/deed.en
The MSU Surplus Store is auctioning some 200 items from the Spartan football program.

The Michigan State University Surplus Store is auctioning off a couple hundred pieces of Spartan football memorabilia. 

As MSU renovates the Duffy Daugherty Football Building, much of its collection is now available by online auction.

MSU Surplus Store sales manager James Ives says some items date back to the 1940s.

“We’ve got some paintings, some framed murals; All-American players with their plaques, a lot of banners … really neat stuff,” Ives said.

Ives says about eight new pieces will be available every day at the store’s website, with a three-day bidding window for each item.

All items begin with a $1 starting price.

The auction is expected to continue into next month. 

Kevin Lavery
Kevin Lavery is a general assignment reporter and occasional local host for Morning Edition and All Things considered.
