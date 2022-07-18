MSU auctions Spartan football memorabilia

The Michigan State University Surplus Store is auctioning off a couple hundred pieces of Spartan football memorabilia.

As MSU renovates the Duffy Daugherty Football Building, much of its collection is now available by online auction.

MSU Surplus Store sales manager James Ives says some items date back to the 1940s.

“We’ve got some paintings, some framed murals; All-American players with their plaques, a lot of banners … really neat stuff,” Ives said.

Ives says about eight new pieces will be available every day at the store’s website, with a three-day bidding window for each item.

All items begin with a $1 starting price.

The auction is expected to continue into next month.

