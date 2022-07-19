LCC holds the line on tuition for 2022-2023 academic year

Lansing Community College has voted not to raise tuition during its next academic year.

The college’s board of trustees voted unanimously last month to keep its in-district tuition at the current rate of $114 per credit hour.

Lansing Community College President Steve Robinson says the decision is in keeping with its goal of remaining one of the most affordable community colleges in Michigan.

“We’re always mindful of that tuition cost for our students,” Robinson said. “LCC is an incredibly affordable college with a lot of value.”

Robinson says the tuition freeze comes with no program or staffing cuts.

“Our students are challenged in a lot of different ways right now, and so we’re delighted that our budget didn’t require a tuition increase and that our trustees approved it unanimously,” he said.

Fall classes begin August 18.

