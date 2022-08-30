© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
WKAR News

MSU Museum rebrands with new strategic focus

WKAR Public Media | By Kevin Lavery
Published August 30, 2022 at 3:12 PM EDT
The Michigan State University Museum is launching a rebranding campaign with a new focus on experimental learning.

First, there’s the new logo: contained within the word “museum,” “MSU” is capitalized in dark green, with the rest in a lighter lowercase green.

The museum is also starting a new five-year strategy that presents exhibitions through lenses of art, science and activism.

Museum director Devon Akmon says it’s about focusing different viewpoints onto common social problems.

“This is a newer way of presenting timely and rich content, but also able you to get active in thinking about that in dialogue,” said Akmon. “So it’s less passive and more active as we look to the future.”

Akmon says the MSU Museum is better aligning with the university’s arts and culture mission.

He adds the COVID-19 pandemic has changed how museums offer content to the public.

“So, as a museum kind of nested with all of these changes taking place, both locally and throughout our industry, it was really critical for us to reimagine how we serve our campus community and beyond, and that was really the impetus for this planning process,” Akmon said.

The museum’s first new exhibition will roll out in early September. The program will showcase ideas for addressing climate change.

Kevin Lavery
Kevin Lavery is a general assignment reporter and occasional local host for Morning Edition and All Things considered.
