WKAR News

MSU Trustees hire legal firm to probe removal of business school dean

WKAR Public Media | By Scott Pohl
Published August 31, 2022 at 1:37 PM EDT
Dan Kelly, vice chairman, MSU Board of Trustees

The Michigan State University Board of Trustees has retained outside counsel to review the departure of the dean of the university’s business school.

On Aug. 15, a spokesperson for the university described Sanjay Gupta’s departure as dean of the Eli Broad College of Business as a resignation, citing a failure of leadership and a failure to report misconduct by a member of Gupta’s leadership team.

On Tuesday, MSU Board of Trustees Vice Chairman Dan Kelly released a statement saying Gupta had been removed from the post by Provost Teresa Woodruff, with the support of President Samuel Stanley Jr.

Stanley responded by issuing his own statement saying the provost was within her rights to dismiss Gupta. He also said the administration will cooperate with the outside counsel.

Attorney Crystal Nix-Hines, a partner in the Quinn Emanuel law firm, says she has been retained by the board and will conduct a thorough investigation of the administration’s actions.

Scott Pohl
Scott Pohl is a general assignment news reporter and produces news features and interviews. He is also an alternate local host on NPR's "Morning Edition."
