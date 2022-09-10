Lansing to host annual 9/11 Memorial Ceremony

In honor of the 21st anniversary of 9/11, the City of Lansing is hosting a memorial ceremony Sunday at Wentworth Park. The annual event honors those affected by the attack more than two decades ago in New York City.

The ceremony will include speeches from Lansing Mayor Andy Schor as well as police chief Ellery Sosebee and fire chief Brian Sturdivant. Members from these departments will also be present.

Fire Captain Jason Stevens said bells will be rung throughout the speeches as a solemn reminder of the events that occurred on September 11.

“9/11 lasted 102 minutes, at each time we reach one of these moments, of the North Tower, the South Tower, the Pentagon being hit, or Shanksville, Pennsylvania, we will ring a bell,” he said. Stevens adds the ringing will happen regardless if someone is speaking or not.

Stevens said the event will give people a chance to reflect on where they were that day and how 9/11 continues to affect people.

“I think it’s important that not only [do] we remember the individuals that passed away that day, but that people are still suffering from the effects of 9/11, not only emotionally but some physically. And I think it’s good to reflect on that.”

The ceremony begins Sunday morning at 8:30 a.m. at Wentworth Park on N. Grand Avenue in Downtown Lansing. In case of rain or inclement weather, the ceremony will be held in the City Hall Lobby.