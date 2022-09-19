Grand Ledge's new mayor remembers his predecessor

Thomas Sowle, Grand Ledge's mayor since 2018, died on Sept 14. He was 67.

City councilmember and Mayor Pro-Tem Mayor Keith Mulder was sworn in to serve as mayor for the remainder of Sowle's term.

Mulder described Sowle as proud and passionate about his role.

Sowle was first appointed to lead the city in 2018 after having served on the city council for six years. He was elected as mayor in 2019.

Mulder says he worked with Sowle for about 10 years in city government and had known him for twice as long. He says Sowle was kind and always willing to help.

“Thom was a very community-oriented guy. He was always positive,” Mulder said. “I can’t think of any, to be honest with you, anytime that he really had a negative thought about anything or anybody.”

Mulder also describes Sowle’s leadership style as inquisitive and that he was always looking for the best solution for the community's residents.

“Overall, very passionate man about Grand Ledge, very passionate about the people in Grand Ledge, all the community events we do. I mean, you’d see him at every event, always with a smile on his face … and he was very proud to be mayor of Grand Ledge,” Mulder said.

Mulder said the community will miss Swole but will rally around this tragedy to continue to move forward.

Mulder was already running unopposed in the November election to be the city’s next leader.

