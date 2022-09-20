MI Climate Corps will help fulfill state healthy climate plan

The state of Michigan is building a new team of volunteers to implement its long-range healthy climate plan.

The Michigan Climate Corps is a new branch of the existing AmeriCorps program.

The state will use more than $1 million in federal funding to train participants about conservation efforts to curb the effects of climate change.

The Michigan Community Service Commission will oversee the program.

Spokesman Jason Alexander says volunteers may serve in a variety of roles.

“You know, it could be educating people on renewable energy, it could be helping people access resources, taking care of the lands and waters; maybe even removing invasive species, things like that,” Alexander said.

Alexander says the state anticipates a lot of applications from people with a passion for the environment.

“We expect to have a lot of people interested, and to help train future green leaders, we think this can be a part of that,” he said. “It’s going to be a great thing both for them and for our state.”

The Michigan Healthy Climate Plan introduced earlier this year seeks to make Michigan carbon neutral by 2050.

Interim emissions goals have been set for 2025 and 2030.

