© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKAR News

MI Climate Corps will help fulfill state healthy climate plan

WKAR Public Media | By Kevin Lavery
Published September 20, 2022 at 3:36 PM EDT
Fisherman's Island State Park-Sunset.jpg
Kevin Lavery, WKAR
The Michigan Climate Corps will help carry out the MI Healthy Climate Plan to protect places such as Fisherman's Island State Park.

The state of Michigan is building a new team of volunteers to implement its long-range healthy climate plan. 

The Michigan Climate Corps is a new branch of the existing AmeriCorps program.

The state will use more than $1 million in federal funding to train participants about conservation efforts to curb the effects of climate change.

The Michigan Community Service Commission will oversee the program.

Spokesman Jason Alexander says volunteers may serve in a variety of roles.

“You know, it could be educating people on renewable energy, it could be helping people access resources, taking care of the lands and waters; maybe even removing invasive species, things like that,” Alexander said.

Alexander says the state anticipates a lot of applications from people with a passion for the environment.

“We expect to have a lot of people interested, and to help train future green leaders, we think this can be a part of that,” he said. “It’s going to be a great thing both for them and for our state.”

The Michigan Healthy Climate Plan introduced earlier this year seeks to make Michigan carbon neutral by 2050.

Interim emissions goals have been set for 2025 and 2030.

WKAR News
Kevin Lavery
Kevin Lavery is a general assignment reporter and occasional local host for Morning Edition and All Things considered.
See stories by Kevin Lavery
News from WKAR will never be behind a paywall. Ever. We need your help to keep our coverage free for everyone. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. You can support our journalism for as little as $5. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
DONATE