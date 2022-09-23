East Lansing police plan bigger football weekend presence

Police in East Lansing are stepping up safety and enforcement efforts as another Michigan State University football game approaches.

The East Lansing Police Department promises more officers on foot and in patrol cars downtown. That includes law enforcement from other agencies.

Those officers will be more strictly enforcing disorderly conduct and open alcohol violations.

The measures follow a shooting in the early morning hours of Sunday, Sept. 11, after MSU’s last home football game. One person was hospitalized with non-life-threating injuries, and 31 bullet casings were found.

Chief Kim Johnson says the shooting on the 300 block of M.A.C. Avenue seems to be an isolated incident, and no MSU students were involved.

"That sparks some extra concerns, for instance. What’s going on there? So, we don’t know the answers because we have not caught anyone yet,” he said.

The ELPD recommends traveling in groups, having a sober driver, and staying in well-lit areas.

MSU hosts Minnesota at Spartan Stadium Saturday. Game time is 3:30 p.m.