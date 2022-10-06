The Lansing Symphony Orchestra's 93rd season begins Friday

The 93rd season of the Lansing Symphony Orchestra opens Friday.

The featured artist is Ade´ Williams, a prize-winning 25-year-old violinist. She’ll play Samuel Barber’s Violin Concerto.

Conductor Timothy Muffitt has known Williams since she was a teenager. He says he’s watched her artistry develop from an immensely gifted young prodigy, into a polished young professional.

“She brings great personality, excitement, and a wonderful connection with the audience,” Muffitt said. “I know they’re going to love her.”

The program includes the world premiere of Bloom, written by LSO composer-in-residence Patrick Harlin. Muffitt says Bloom presents a connection to the passage of time. He thinks of it as not only the opening of a bloom, but the many layers within a bloom of flowers, saying “it’s just a piece that has a beautiful shape to it, and beautiful colors and melodies and atmosphere. I think the audience will really enjoy it.”

The LSO will also perform Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 5.

The music begins at 7:30 Friday evening at MSU’s Wharton Center.