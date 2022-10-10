Ingham County Health Department opens clinic at Allen Neighborhood Center in Lansing

The Allen Neighborhood Center on E. Kalamazoo St. in Lansing is home to a new clinic operated by the Ingham County Health Department.

This is the 12th federally qualified health center operated by the department which means visitors 18 and older are not refused treatment because they can’t pay or don’t have insurance.

Executive Director Kris Drake says the city’s Eastside has been without access to primary care services for a long time.

“This particular community doesn’t have resources embedded within it,” he said. “Well, they did not have resources embedded within it, that were easily accessible, until now.”

Drake adds the center's staff includes a physician, two medical assistants, a nurse and a behavioral health consultant.

He says a pharmacy at the site is on the way.

“What we’re trying to do is bring both convenience and accessibility to the table by marrying a pharmacy and a health center together.”

It will be the second pharmacy in the county system, following the one at the health department’s biggest site at the Forest Community Health Center.

The new clinic is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.