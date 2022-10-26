Lansing opens a third elections office at Foster Center

The city of Lansing now has a third location to get registered to vote and turn in ballots leading up to election day.

Along with the city clerk’s office in City Hall and the South Washington Elections Unit, there’s a new satellite clerk’s office in the Foster Community Center through election day. The center is located at 200 N Foster Ave on the city's Eastside.

City Clerk Chris Swope says it’s now too late to register to vote by mail.

“We’re past the mail-in time,” Swope explained. “So they can register to vote in person and get their address updated for this election, and they can get an absentee ballot, and they can return an absentee ballot. So, it’s basically, it’s totally focused on this election.”

The Foster pop-up location will be open weekdays from 1 to 6 p.m. this week and next.

“The day before the election, November 7th, there’s a state law limitation of four o'clock for issuing absentee ballots,” Swope added. “So all three locations will close at four o'clock that day."

All three locations will be open for normal election day hours on Nov. 8 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Visitors will be able to register to vote, get an absentee ballot, get a replacement ballot for one that’s been lost or spoiled, and turn in a ballot at any of the offices.