ELPD to boost police presence ahead of MSU, U of M rivalry game

WKAR Public Media | By Melorie Begay
Published October 28, 2022 at 4:24 PM EDT
Saturday’s rivalry game between Michigan State University and the University of Michigan may be away, but at home the East Lansing Police Department says it’s ramping up officer presence.

Although the matchup is in Ann Arbor, ELPD captain Chad Pride says the rivalry still draws a lot of people downtown and into the city.

“So many people come to East Lansing to cheer on Michigan State, even on away games like this with Michigan, that having those extra officers is beneficial for the community,” he said.

He says having additional police can deter some incidents they’ve had issues with in the past like firearms and fights, as well having more officers available to enforce local ordinances.

The department often boosts its presence during games that garner a lot of attention from fans.

“I think we’ve seen less violent crime occur with having more police presence, it’s also allowed our officers to build relationships with individuals that frequent our downtown area and our businesses and stuff like that,” Pride said.

Pride adds the East Lansing Fire Department usually adds additional staff as well and the city’s department of public works is removing items that could be damaged.

The MSU Spartans take on the U of M Wolverines Oct. 29 at 7:30 p.m.

Melorie Begay
Melorie Begay is WKAR-FM's weekend host and a general assignment reporter.
