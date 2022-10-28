© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKAR News

MI health officials brace for potentially bad respiratory virus season

WKAR Public Media | By Kevin Lavery
Published October 28, 2022 at 10:45 AM EDT
medical stethescope
Rohvannyn
/
Pixabay
Nationwide, cases of RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus, have been on the rise in recent weeks.

As colder weather sets in, officials in Michigan are preparing for a potentially strong respiratory virus season.

Nationwide, cases of RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus, have been on the rise in recent weeks.

RSV causes generally mild cold-like symptoms and tends to affect very young children and infants.

Michigan health professionals are watching RSV trends, though the state says it doesn’t have comprehensive data on all current cases in the state.

Michigan Chief Medical Officer Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian says she’s worried a bad virus season may be on the way.

“There are young children who haven’t seen the same types of respiratory viruses in the last couple of years, just simply because we haven’t had the same sorts of respiratory virus transmissions,” Bagdasarian said. “So, their immune systems are seeing brand new viruses."

There’s no vaccine for RSV; however, Dr. Bagdasarian advises getting a COVID booster and a flu shot this season.

“It’s preventing you from getting infected with two viruses at the same time, which is a possibility. And it’s also helping to keep folks out of the emergency room and out of the hospital, because we know that emergency rooms and hospitals are filling up right now,” she said.

Bagdasarian says many people are letting go of the preventative measures that were once widely in place during the COVID-19 pandemic, such as face masks and social distancing.

WKAR News
Kevin Lavery
Kevin Lavery is a general assignment reporter and occasional local host for Morning Edition and All Things considered.
See stories by Kevin Lavery
WKAR News coverage is made possible by supporters who value fact-based journalism. Your contribution of $7 or more every month helps to keep the independent reporting available throughout mid-Michigan. Donate now to do your part to fund more local and national stories. Thank you!
DONATE