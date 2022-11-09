© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Greater Lansing local proposal and millages: General election results

WKAR Public Media | By Karel Vega
Published November 9, 2022 at 6:49 PM EST
Voters in mid-Michigan had several local proposals to decide on during the Nov. 8 general election.

Below are the results from Ingham, Eaton, Clinton and Jackson counties.

All vote tallies are unofficial until certified by boards of canvassers.

Ingham County

  • Delhi Charter Township Parks, Trails and Recreation Millage Renewal Proposal - PASSES
  • Delhi Charter Township Fire and Emergency Medical Equipment and Vehicles Millage Renewal proposal - PASSES
  • East Lansing City Renewal of East Lansing Public Library Millage - PASSES
  • City of Lansing Charter Amendment: Removal of Felony Conviction Prohibition From Requirements to Serve on a Board, Commission or Committee - PASSES
  • City of Lansing Bond Proposal For New Public Safety Facility - PASSES
  • Onondaga Township Fire Protection Services and Equipment Millage Proposal - PASSES
  • Eaton Rapids Public Schools Operating Millage Renewal Proposal (part of the district is in Eaton County) - PASSES

  • Okemos Public Schools Bonding Proposal - PASSES

  • Springport Public Schools Operating Millage Proposal (parts of the district are in Eaton and Jackson counties) - PASSES
  • Webberville Community Schools Sinking Fund Millage Proposal (part of the district is in Livingston County) - FAILS
  • Williamston Community Schools Millage Renewal Proposal to Provide Funds to Operate a System of Public Recreation and Playgrounds - PASSES

Eaton County

  • Eaton County Parks and Open Space Millage Question - PASSES
  • Charter Township of Delta Public Safety Millage Proposal -PASSES
  • Charter Township of Delta Bond Proposal - FAILS
  • Proposed Amendment to Charlotte City Charter - PASSES
  • City of Potterville Law Enforcement Millage Proposal - FAILS
  • Eaton Rapids Public Schools Operating Millage Renewal Proposal (part of the district is in Ingham County) - PASSES
  • Springport Public Schools Operating Millage Renewal Proposal (parts of the district are in Ingham and Jackson counties) - PASSES

Jackson County

Jackson County Central Dispatch Proposition for 9-1-1 System Funding - FAILS

Jail Addition and Sheriff's Office Millage Question - FAILS

