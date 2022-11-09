Greater Lansing local proposal and millages: General election results

Voters in mid-Michigan had several local proposals to decide on during the Nov. 8 general election.

Below are the results from Ingham, Eaton, Clinton and Jackson counties.

All vote tallies are unofficial until certified by boards of canvassers.

Ingham County

Delhi Charter Township Parks, Trails and Recreation Millage Renewal Proposal - PASSES

Delhi Charter Township Fire and Emergency Medical Equipment and Vehicles Millage Renewal proposal - PASSES



East Lansing City Renewal of East Lansing Public Library Millage - PASSES



City of Lansing Charter Amendment: Removal of Felony Conviction Prohibition From Requirements to Serve on a Board, Commission or Committee - PASSES



City of Lansing Bond Proposal For New Public Safety Facility - PASSES



Onondaga Township Fire Protection Services and Equipment Millage Proposal - PASSES



Eaton Rapids Public Schools Operating Millage Renewal Proposal (part of the district is in Eaton County) - PASSES



Okemos Public Schools Bonding Proposal - PASSES

Springport Public Schools Operating Millage Proposal (parts of the district are in Eaton and Jackson counties) - PASSES



Webberville Community Schools Sinking Fund Millage Proposal (part of the district is in Livingston County) - FAILS



Williamston Community Schools Millage Renewal Proposal to Provide Funds to Operate a System of Public Recreation and Playgrounds - PASSES

Eaton County

Eaton County Parks and Open Space Millage Question - PASSES



Charter Township of Delta Public Safety Millage Proposal - PASSES



Charter Township of Delta Bond Proposal - FAILS



Proposed Amendment to Charlotte City Charter - PASSES



City of Potterville Law Enforcement Millage Proposal - FAILS



Eaton Rapids Public Schools Operating Millage Renewal Proposal (part of the district is in Ingham County) - PASSES



Springport Public Schools Operating Millage Renewal Proposal (parts of the district are in Ingham and Jackson counties) - PASSES

Jackson County

Jackson County Central Dispatch Proposition for 9-1-1 System Funding - FAILS

Jail Addition and Sheriff's Office Millage Question - FAILS