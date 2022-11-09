Greater Lansing local proposal and millages: General election results
Voters in mid-Michigan had several local proposals to decide on during the Nov. 8 general election.
Below are the results from Ingham, Eaton, Clinton and Jackson counties.
All vote tallies are unofficial until certified by boards of canvassers.
Ingham County
- Delhi Charter Township Parks, Trails and Recreation Millage Renewal Proposal - PASSES
- Delhi Charter Township Fire and Emergency Medical Equipment and Vehicles Millage Renewal proposal - PASSES
- East Lansing City Renewal of East Lansing Public Library Millage - PASSES
- City of Lansing Charter Amendment: Removal of Felony Conviction Prohibition From Requirements to Serve on a Board, Commission or Committee - PASSES
- City of Lansing Bond Proposal For New Public Safety Facility - PASSES
- Onondaga Township Fire Protection Services and Equipment Millage Proposal - PASSES
- Eaton Rapids Public Schools Operating Millage Renewal Proposal (part of the district is in Eaton County) - PASSES
Okemos Public Schools Bonding Proposal - PASSES
- Springport Public Schools Operating Millage Proposal (parts of the district are in Eaton and Jackson counties) - PASSES
- Webberville Community Schools Sinking Fund Millage Proposal (part of the district is in Livingston County) - FAILS
- Williamston Community Schools Millage Renewal Proposal to Provide Funds to Operate a System of Public Recreation and Playgrounds - PASSES
Eaton County
- Eaton County Parks and Open Space Millage Question - PASSES
- Charter Township of Delta Public Safety Millage Proposal -PASSES
- Charter Township of Delta Bond Proposal - FAILS
- Proposed Amendment to Charlotte City Charter - PASSES
- City of Potterville Law Enforcement Millage Proposal - FAILS
- Eaton Rapids Public Schools Operating Millage Renewal Proposal (part of the district is in Ingham County) - PASSES
- Springport Public Schools Operating Millage Renewal Proposal (parts of the district are in Ingham and Jackson counties) - PASSES
Jackson County
Jackson County Central Dispatch Proposition for 9-1-1 System Funding - FAILS
Jail Addition and Sheriff's Office Millage Question - FAILS