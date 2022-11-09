© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
WKAR News

Incumbents fare well in two Mid-Michigan school board races

WKAR Public Media | By Kevin Lavery
Published November 9, 2022 at 5:33 PM EST
East Lansing High School photo
Courtesy
/
East Lansing Public Schools
Lansing and East Lansing voters decided school board races Tuesday.

Incumbents fared well in two high-profile mid-Michigan school board races on Tuesday.

In Lansing, Caitlin Cavanagh won re-election to the board.

So did Missy Lilje, who will serve out a partial term.

Cavanagh is an associate professor in the Michigan State University School of Criminal Justice whose work includes adolescent development and law.

Lilje is CEO of Happendance, and an adjunct MSU faculty member in the Department of Theater.

The other winners are Rosalyn Williams and Kurt Richardson.

Richardson says he’ll emphasize engaging students in trade, vocational and entrepreneurial learning programs.

Williams says she’ll focus on building collaborations between families, teachers and the school community.

In East Lansing, Terah Chambers and Kath Edsall will retain their seats for another term.

Chambers says one of her top concerns will be investing in mental health resources.

Edsall also supports mental health services, saying the COVID-19 pandemic inflicted academic losses and emotional stress on students.

The incumbents will be joined by Tari Faris-Hylen and Amanda Cormier.

Faris-Hylen is an active volunteer with the school board, who says she’ll work to retain teachers.

Cormier is a former educator who also lists mental health, safety and making up for academic losses as her priorities.

Kevin Lavery
Kevin Lavery is a general assignment reporter and occasional local host for Morning Edition and All Things considered.
