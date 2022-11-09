© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
WKAR News

Lansing Ward 1: Daniels v. Kost Nov. 8 election results

WKAR Public Media
Published November 9, 2022 at 12:14 AM EST
Brian Daniels and Ryan Kost pic stich

Updated on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022 at 12:08 a.m. ET

Lansing Ward 1 candidates Brian Daniels and Ryan Kost went head to head in Tuesday's general election. The winner will serve a one-year term beginning in January and lasting through 2023.

See who's ahead in the nonpartisan race according to figures posted by county clerks as of 12:12 a.m. Wednesday. Results are unofficial until they're certified by board of canvassers.

Lansing Ward 1

Brian DanielsRyan Kost
221109_ward11212am.png
Ingham County Clerk

