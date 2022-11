Mid-Michigan county commissioners: Nov. 8 results

Updated on Nov. 9 at 7:38 a.m. ET

There were several contested mid-Michigan county commissioner races on the Nov. 8 ballot.

See below which candidates won during Tuesday's general election according to figures posted by county clerks as of 7:38 a.m. Wednesday. Results are unofficial until they're certified by boards of canvassers.

*Candidates in uncontested primary races are not shown.

Winning candidates are in bold.

Ingham County Board of Commissioners



5th District

Democratic Candidate Republican Candidate Myles Johnson Clinton Tarver

Ingham County Clerk

7th District

Democratic Candidate Republican Candidate Thomas Morgan Jim Schmidt

Ingham County Clerk

13th District

Democratic Candidate Republican Candidate Amy Salisbury Paul Adama Lello

Ingham County Clerk

15th District

Democratic Candidate Republican Candidate Brooke Locke Monica Schafer

Ingham County Clerk

Jackson County Commissioners

District 7

Democratic Candidate Republican Candidate John Willis Jeromy Alexander

Jackson County Clerk

Eaton County Board of Commissioners



District 7

Democratic Candidate Republican Candidate Mark Mudry Mark Atayan

Eaton County Clerk

District 12

Democratic Candidate Republican Candidate Karen Miller Brian Lautzenheiser