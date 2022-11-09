MSU Board of Trustees: General election results

Updated on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022 at 12:08 a.m. ET

Michigan State University's Board of Trustee has two open positions this year, Tuesday's general election saw seven candidates looking to fill those seats. Below are results according to figures posted by county clerks as of 11:53 p.m Wednesday. Results are unofficial until they're certified by boards of canvassers.

Winning candidates are in bold.

8 Year Term Candidates (2 winners)

Clarrana Gelineau (L) Dennis Denno (D) Max Riekse (L) Mike Balow (R) Renee Knake Jefferson (D) Robin Lea Laurain (G) Travis Menge (R)