Cyberattack closes schools in Jackson and Hillsdale counties Monday

The Jackson County Intermediate School District is still looking into a ransomware attack from over the weekend.

It forced the closure of more than a dozen schools in Jackson and Hillsdale counties on Monday.

Jackson County ISD Superintendent Kevin Oxley issued a statement Monday saying technology staff detected suspicious activity over the weekend. They took systems offline to contain the incident and brought in external cybersecurity advisors. Law enforcement was also contacted.

The statement goes on to say teams are working “around the clock” to restore systems, and an operating status will be provided when available.

In the meantime, the district says school-issued devices should not be used.

