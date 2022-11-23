© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
AG Nessel launches consumer protection effort

WKAR Public Media | By Scott Pohl
Published November 23, 2022 at 12:07 PM EST
With the arrival of the holidays, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is launching her annual campaign to protect consumers against scams.

Nessel says Michigan consumers deserve “peace of mind” that they won’t fall prey to scammers or have their personal and financial information stolen.

The AG’s website will promote ways to avoid holiday season scams, with a focus on the big shopping and giving days like Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, Cyber Monday and Giving Tuesday. Nessel will also post information to Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

The department offers a charity database to verify non-profits. The Michigan Economic Development Corporation also has a Support Local campaign to help people shop and eat at local businesses.

Consumer complaints can be filed at the Attorney General’s website.

Scott Pohl
Scott Pohl is a general assignment news reporter and produces news features and interviews. He is also an alternate local host on NPR's "Morning Edition."
