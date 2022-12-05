Jackson County Health Department receives grant to support teen pregnancy prevention

The Jackson County Health Department is receiving a $3,000 grant to support its Teen Pregnancy Prevention Initiative.

The grant comes from the Jackson Community Foundation. It will provide funding to support a teen council called Developing Responsibility in Our Peers, or DRIP.

Jasmine Isaac is the coordinator for the department’s Teen Pregnancy Prevention Initiative. She said the students are excited for the program to grow.

“We'll be able to, kind of, show them a little bit more outside of Jackson and what the power of their voice has, when they share to their community and how far it can go,” Isaac said.

DRIP is made up of high schoolers in the county who share their perspectives to raise awareness about relationships, sexual education and teen pregnancies.

Isaac said the grant will help DRIP elevate the group’s voice in the community.

“This is probably one of the greatest youth programs within Jackson," Isaac said. "We're excited, and we're ready to do more. So we're excited and thankful for the funds from the foundation.”

DRIP intends to use the grant to fund a youth retreat and college prep opportunities for its members. The group also hopes to expand community engagement opportunities with teachers and parents in the county.