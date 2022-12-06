MSU launches new center to provide translation services

Michigan State University is launching a new center to provide translation and interpretation services in over 20 languages.

The MSU Translation Center aims to increase accessibility and support projects both within East Lansing and the surrounding community.

Tony Grubbs is the director of the MSU Translation Center and the chairperson for the Department of Romance and Classical Studies. He says the idea for the center came about when he learned that community members were looking outside of the university for translation services.

Grubbs said the service makes it easier to take advantage of faculty knowledge and experience.

"[Recruiting translators] was fairly easy, just because of the breadth of languages, and the expertise that we have,” Grubbs said.

The center can address personal translation needs as well as large-scale projects in over 20 languages.

According to a press release, the languages being offered for translation include: Ancient Greek, Arabic, Bengali, Catalan, English, French, German, Hindi, Hungarian, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Latin, Mandarin, Mongolian, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish, Swahili, Thai, Valencian, Vietnamese, and Wolof.

The group is currently working on translating a German historical poetry book for a Michigan State Capitol Commission exhibit.

Grubbs says the center will enhance curriculum and professional development opportunities for staff and students at the university. He said community members have told him they’re grateful the university is offering this language support.

"We've received several emails from different units who I've not been in contact with congratulating us and then also emphasizing the need for the service,” Grubbs said.