WKAR News

Benson: SOS served with election interference plot subpoena

WKAR Public Media | By Rick Pluta
Published December 9, 2022 at 9:53 AM EST
Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson (right) and Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson’s office has been served with a subpoena by the special counsel investigating the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol and former President Donald Trump’s attempts to reverse the results of the November 2020 election.

Benson confirmed the subpoena, which was delivered Wednesday, via a statement issued by her office.

“The Department of Justice has asked that we not discuss the contents of the subpoena to prevent harming the investigation and we will honor that request,” she said.

The Washington Post and MLive have reported special counsel subpoenas have also been served seeking records of communications between unnamed Wayne County officials and the former president as well some of his aides and associates. Two Wayne County canvassers were contacted by Trump in a failed effort to stop the certification of election results.

Benson has defended the election count in Michigan as “fair and accurate.”

Rick Pluta
Rick Pluta is Senior Capitol Correspondent for the Michigan Public Radio Network. He has been covering Michigan’s Capitol, government, and politics since 1987. His journalism background includes stints with UPI, The Elizabeth (NJ) Daily Journal, The (Pontiac, MI) Oakland Press, and WJR. He is also a lifelong public radio listener.
