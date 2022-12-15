WATCH: Lansing-area roller derby community grows the sport

For Lansing Roller Derby, the coming of the holiday season means it’s time for their annual Black ‘n’ Blue event.

The event is a series of bouts and clinics, designed to help grow the sport and allow players of all levels to hone their skills in competition.

The event brings in players and coaches from all over to participate and help grow the game.

WKAR Current Sports takes an inside look at the world of roller derby, showing what the sometimes-brutal sport is all about: