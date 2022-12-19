Michigan State club football team basks in historical season

EAST LANSING, Mich. – In 2020, Jonathon Beach became Michigan State’s club football team head coach, a culmination of hard work within the program. Beach climbed the ranks from receivers coach to offensive coordinator to head coach.

Now, he has led the Spartans to the best season in club history. The team finished 6-2, the most wins in a single season, and also reached the conference championship game for the first time.

“This year, we knew we had a good core coming out of spring, a good young group, and we were able to add a great group of freshmen as well,” Beach said. “We were able to get this thing on the tracks and going. We are definitely proud of the group we had and what we were able to achieve.”

Zoe Alvarez / Quarterback Jack Donovan rolling out to pass against the Toledo club football team on Oct. 23. Donovan threw for 306 yards and a touchdown in the victory.

Beach’s first year as head coach had the season canceled due to COVID-19. In 2021, the team had four returning players and finished the pandemic-shortened season with a 1-2 record.

This year, Beach had to rebuild with a new scheme, players and staff.

“We were able to develop our staff because last year we weren’t sure if we were going to have a season or not, so it was kind of a small staff and a young group,” Beach said. “We were able to make some adjustments and get the whole staff together and it was able to work a lot more fluently. It definitely fits the guys a lot more. It lets us do a lot more with them.”

Sophomore quarterback Jack Donovan was one of the sparks from the young group. Donovan, who is studying finance, joined the club team at the end of his freshman year. In his first full season, Donovan led the league in completions and passing yards, and set a club record for both.

One of Donovan’s favorite targets was freshman wide receiver Benjamin Agunloye, as the two formed a chemistry early in the season.

“I met Benjamin not too long before the season started, and when he came you could tell he was a great athlete,” Donovan said. “You can tell he is just naturally gifted at playing football. He’s got a good nose for the football, and he can make plays happen after he gets the ball. So, it’s a very easy target and it’s a target I like to go to. It really was a natural connection.”

With this connection came more big moments. Agunloye set the club record for receptions and receiving yards, leading the league in both categories.

This bond was not limited to the quarterback-wide receiver duo. The team traveled together and stayed in hotels while on the road. This time resulted in camaraderie and friendship among the players.

“Everyone really bought in,” Donovan said. “It’s a good group of guys. It’s a family unit. We all hang out outside of the club.”

One of the pivotal moments of the season was the week five road matchup against Oakland University. MSU won, 18-13, marking the Spartans first win at Oakland’s home field.

“Where our season took a turn was at Oakland,” Beach said. “In the history of the program, we’ve only beaten them once. Being able to go there on their homecoming and get a win really brought the guys together.”

Ohio State dominated the conference this year, handling MSU both of its losses. The Buckeyes beat MSU, 59-21, in the conference championship game.

Still, MSU’s players are grateful for this season’s success, and now want more.

Junior defensive end Andrew Campbell was a force on defense, accounting for six sacks and 18 tackles. He is studying economics and plans to join the Marine Corps after graduation.

Zoe Alvarez / The Michigan State club footbal team. The team went 6-2 and reached its first conference championship in club history.

“Most of our team is coming back next year. We’ve got a big chance of coming back even stronger, bigger, better and faster,” Campbell said. “I am convinced we are going to come out on top next year.”

Fifteen starters from this season are either freshmen or sophomores, and only one starting senior is graduating. This retention of players is energizing the team, and has it excited for the future.

“The future is definitely bright,” Beach said. “Being able to continue to grow into the spring and into next season, we feel we definitely got a shot to make a run for the title next year.”