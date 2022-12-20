Winter storm likely to impact holiday travel

A major winter storm is expected to hit Michigan late this week, and holiday travel will be impacted.

National Weather Service meteorologist Brandon Hoving says the storm could drop eight to 12 inches of snow, and possibly more, on the Lansing region.

Hoving adds that the area could begin to see the snow on Thursday afternoon or evening. Conditions could be especially treacherous on Friday and on Christmas Eve Saturday.

“A good chunk of the lower peninsula, if not the entire lower peninsula, is just gonna have really poor travel,” Hoving said. “And it may be very, very difficult to even get around on Friday.”

That snow could combine with strong winds to make driving conditions dangerous over the holiday weekend.

Hoving continues that gusts of over 40 miles per hour are likely over much of the lower peninsula, adding that “some areas are going to gust over 50 miles per hour. That’ll create blizzard conditions at times.”

The snow is expected to begin late on Thursday, and Hoving thinks Friday will be the worst day for traveling around Lansing.

Hoving says it would be wise to change or cancel plans for Friday and for Christmas Eve on Saturday.