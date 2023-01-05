NAACP Lansing branch gets new leadership

The Lansing branch of the NAACP will swear in a new president Thursday.

Harold Pope was recently elected to lead the Lansing NAACP branch. He’s a U.S. Army veteran and a senior quality manager with the Lear Corporation.

Pope says he’s looking forward to leading the organization for the next two years and hopefully, he continues, “fill the committee chair positions with some qualified individuals that will help drive this organization to great success.”

In recent years, Pope has served the branch as a vice president, chair of military and veteran affairs, and parliamentarian.

The branch currently has about 400 members. Pope desires to strengthen and grow that membership list. He adds that a lot of people in the community need help.

“I hope to have committees that are fully functional, that provide help along the lines of education, housing, health, understanding activities and political action, things of that nature,” he said. “I think that will help us grow our membership.”

The swearing-in ceremony begins at 6 p.m. Thursday at the former Otto Middle School on East Thomas Street in Lansing.