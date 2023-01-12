WATCH: Michigan State fencing club wants to be open to all

Fencing can be intimidating, but it should not be. It is competitive, fun, and highly rewarding. But what is it like to fence? Learn what it's like to put on the mask and duel.

The sport is a bonding activity for the Michigan State University Fencing Club. The club, which can be found in the basement of IM West on weeknights, welcomes anyone to join and participate.

While fencing may seem intimidating, it is a sport anyone can pick up. I was curious how difficult of a sport it is, so I decided to participate with the club. Club President Anthony Folino guided me through the basics. Foot work, posture, balance and movement are all vital elements to a good stance.

Once I learned the basics and geared up, President Anthony Folino challenged me to a match.

WKAR Current Sports has an inside look of the sport of fencing and what it is like to be behind the blade.