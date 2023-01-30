GM awards $40K to Lansing Community College

WKAR file photo /

Lansing Community College has received a $40,000 grant from General Motors and the American Association of Community Colleges.

The funds will be used to help students get the credentials needed to land jobs in the automotive industry.

Lansing Community College is one of seven community colleges nationwide to receive this grant.

LCC President Steve Robinson says the grant will help the school study the best ways to teach advanced manufacturing techniques in a world with constantly changing technology.

"We’ll be doing studies, we’ll be doing curriculum development, and we’ll be doing hands-on training," Robinson said.

Robinson adds the grant will help advance the automotive industry and improve Michigan’s economy.

"General Motors and their facilities here in mid-Michigan are still a really important part, a growing part, of where people get good jobs," Robinson said.

He predicts the grant will be used to develop programs for the next two years.