Jackson City Council selects sculpture for MLK Drive roundabout

The Jackson City Council has selected a sculpture to be built at the roundabout on MLK Drive.

The sculpture, called The Tower of Us/We Rise, was proposed by artist Maxwell Emcays.

City of Jackson spokesperson Aaron Dimick says the project will be a symbol of the city’s reinvestment in underserved areas.

“We really do care about our neighborhoods we want to invest in them, and the things that we put in neighborhoods all over the city are also going into the south side as well. So, this is just one of a lot of exciting things that we’re doing on the south side of Jackson.” Dimick said.

The roundabout serves as a gateway between the Southside neighborhood and downtown Jackson.

MLK Drive was was renamed in 2019 from Francis Street. The roundabout on MLK Drive was completed in 2020, and this will mark the fourth city roundabout to secure a sculpture.

Dimick says the sculpture will be installed in the summer or fall of this year, but the city does not have a hard deadline established.